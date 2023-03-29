Spring is here

Joyce LeComte Reitsma, a local resident of Houston since 1972, is seen here capturing the first day of spring March 20. Highlighting the Northwest Canadian winter landscape while enjoying the warmer weather that this day has brought. Reitsma titles this photo as “I’m a true Canadian.” (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map