Spring indoor market…check it out

The newly formed Houston Spring Market found a home in the Canfor Room of the Houston Public Library. The first market was held on April 1 and will have markets every Saturday throughout April from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting out with four vendors so far, leaves an open invitation for new vendors. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
