Spring fling fun at the plaza in Houston

Over 40 children attended the Spring Fling at the Houston Plaza on March 30 organized by by Houston Link To Learning. The event started with a scavenger hunt, with fruit and a juice box, a free movie and some crafting was also on the agenda. A fun filled day for Houston youth on school break. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
