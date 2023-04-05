Over 40 children attended the Spring Fling at the Houston Plaza on March 30 organized by by Houston Link To Learning. The event started with a scavenger hunt, with fruit and a juice box, a free movie and some crafting was also on the agenda. A fun filled day for Houston youth on school break. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Spring fling fun at the plaza in Houston

