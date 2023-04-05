Spring break fun

The Houston Public Library has shown that it is the ‘place to be’ for kids. On March 25 at 2:30 p.m. children gathered to design and paint planter pots. Each child was supplied with two pots, paint and brushes. it was a fun day during school Spring break. (L) Bennett age 10 enjoyed a candy treat as he’s waiting for his paint to dry on his first flower pot. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
