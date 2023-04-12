Spring break camp fun for Houston kids

On April 4 at 1 p.m. a group of eight children ages 9-12 gathered at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre to learn about water pollution and how the waste water treatment plant helps filter water before it is returned into the rivers and ocean. The students experimented with water from a polluted tank and strained it through a coffee filters to filter into a clean tank. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map