Spreading Christmas cheer to Houston

Pastor Mike McIntyre, with the Houston pentecostal church, is seen here getting everyone in the Christmas spirit with his guitar in the Houston mall. “When covid hit, over a year ago, people were getting so crabby that I decided to help by doing this,” said McIntyre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
