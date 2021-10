A Halloween mask-making workshop was held by the Houston Public Library on Oct. 21, with 16 kids attending to get prepared for a big night of trick-or-treating. For anyone looking for some Halloween fun around town, there will be a free public skate at the Houston Leisure Centre on Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as a toonie swim from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Houston Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy on Halloween night. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)