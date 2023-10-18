Spooktacular fun in Houston

On Oct. 12 the Houston Public Library held a fun Halloween event. Eight youth formed two teams of four and tackled the Halloween themed challenges. The first challenge was to blow through a straw to move the plastic spider along the table. The second challenge was the Zombie Eyeball Toss where the competitors had to toss a decorated ping pong ball into plastic cups mounted on a board and the third challenge was the Pumpkin Ring Toss. Using a ring made of pipe cleaners the competitors had to toss the ring onto a pumpkin stem from a distance – looked easier than it was. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)