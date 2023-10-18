The second challenge was the Zombie Eyeball Toss where the competitors had to toss their eye decorated ping pong ball into plastic cups mounted on a board. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Spooktacular fun in Houston

On Oct. 12 the Houston Public Library held a fun Halloween event. Eight youth formed two teams of four and tackled the Halloween themed challenges. The first challenge was to blow through a straw to move the plastic spider along the table. The second challenge was the Zombie Eyeball Toss where the competitors had to toss a decorated ping pong ball into plastic cups mounted on a board and the third challenge was the Pumpkin Ring Toss. Using a ring made of pipe cleaners the competitors had to toss the ring onto a pumpkin stem from a distance – looked easier than it was. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

Third challenge was the Pumpkin Ring Toss. Looked a little easier than it was. Using a ring made of pipe cleaners the youth was to toss the ring onto a pumpkin stem from a distance. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Each youth had made up a decorated grab bag and was awarded a treat or a trick per event win. This was an hour packed with fun and excitement. Throughout October there are more halloween themed activities. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

