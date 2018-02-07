Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

A special prosecutor is involved in the case related to threats uttered at Nanaimo city hall.

The B.C. Prosecution Service released a statement Wednesday advising that Michael Klein was appointed special prosecutor on the file on Feb. 2.

“The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of some of the complainants as elected municipal officials,” the statement notes.

Klein, a Vancouver lawyer, will provide legal advice to RCMP as well as “conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.”

The alleged incident at Nanaimo city hall happened Jan. 31; Mayor Bill McKay said that a death threat was made against him and that a threat was also made against councillor Diane Brennan.

A woman was arrested that night for uttering threats and while RCMP Island District is not releasing the woman’s name, it has been reported that City of Nanaimo chief administrative officer Tracy Samra was the person arrested.

Samra remains employed by the city and is on leave.


