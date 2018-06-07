Chevron in Prince Rupert has run out of regular gas due to refinery problems at Suncor in Edmonton. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

A fuel shortage is spreading across the B.C. Interior.

A Chevron station in Prince Rupert didn’t get its delivery on Wednesday evening, so it was selling Supreme Plus gas at regular prices – 130.9 cents a litre. The attendant said they ran out of fuel the day before. A nearby 7-Eleven was also out of regular gas.

A Petro-Canada station in Quesnel hung up signs notifying customers they were temporally out of fuel on Monday through until late Tuesday evening. The owner said he had diesel only for most of Tuesday.

A Chevron station in Smithers was also out of regular fuel on Monday night.

READ MORE: Fill up your tanks! Gas prices rise across the North Coast

Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, said is linked to longer than expected maintenance at a Suncor refinery in Edmonton. Suncor operates Petro-Canada, making up 25 per cent of all oil refined in Western Canada.

“Much of the gas in [the] region is sent from there to the Petro-Canada terminal in Kamloops,” McTeague said.

“At last report, the company was trying to source fuel from the U.S.”

Said Suncor spokesperson Nicole Fisher in an email: “We understand that this is an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize. We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact, including sourcing additional supply.”

Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island gas stations won’t be affected, McTeague said, as that fuel come from the Parkland refinery in Burnaby as well as one in Washington State.

McTeague says the temporary pump closures could last into mid-June.

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In the meantime, McTeague says drivers can expect rotating gas shortages as the fuel is spread evenly to local stations, but prices should not be drastically affected.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home
Next story
Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Just Posted

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Houston Bioblitz beats last year’s count

The event documents the Upper Bulkley Watershed’s biodiversity

Houston gains new bus service

Service implemented as Greyhound departs northern B.C.

Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

TransCanada abandons plans for camp near Burns Lake

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Most Read