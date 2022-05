Last week Houston Minor Softball held a practice for U7, U9 and U11 on Monday/Wednesday 6:15-7:15 p.m. There are approximately 90 kids registered from all age groups. The cost to join is $75 per youth and kids must have a glove and helmet with a face mask/cage to play. If interested in signing up they can contact Elaine Kaszas at eckaszas@hotmail.com or Kelly Rennie at brennie9@telus.net (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)