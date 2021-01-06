Smoke from woodstoves contributes to the area's poor air quality. (File photo)

Society offers rebates for wood stove exchanges

But there’s been little response in Houston and Burns Lake

A regional society providing rebates for residents buying more efficient wood-burning heating appliances has received a provincial grant to support its activities in 2021.

And the Bulkey Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society its bolstering rebate opportunities with surplus monies of its own for the area from Endako to Kitwanga.

The provincial grant from the environment and climate change ministry is $12,700 — $8,000 for wood-burning exchanges, $2,500 for education, $1,000 for advertising and $1,200 for a coordinator, says Sue Brookes from the society.

“We are providing $250 for a wood to wood exchanges, $500 rebates for exchanges to pellets and we are also incenting people to buy a heat pump if they use wood heat, we’ll give you $250 for that,” she said.

“Most exchanges have been in Town of Smithers since they have offered funding in addition to ours to incent people to exchange. Unfortunately we have not seen rebate requests from in Houston for a while,” Brookes added in noting that there haven’t been any requests from the Burns Lake either.

The District of Houston did have its own rebate program to act as a supplement and incentive but stopped that several years ago because of lack of demand.

But it does have a bylaw that when an air quality advisory is issued that people burning wood should stop unless the appliance is their dwelling’s only source of heat.

“The logic is it shortens the burning season thereby lessening the smoke in the air,” explained Brookes of the society’s intent.

“In addition we will consider increasing the rebate amount where the residents need the additional help. We take referrals for these people and can work with a dealer or even health care provider to assess the appliance and need and get something fixed, sorted and/or installed.”

The society also provides information and advice on how to operate a wood stove, how to season wood, how to measure or assess whether wood is dry enough to burn, how to monitor air, how to understand an air quality reading and how to build a cheap home air filter.

News of the society’s provincial grant comes as the Houston area recorded the highest particulate matter among a list of 47 communities in the B.C. Lung Association’s 2020 annual report based on data collected for 2019.

Environment ministry officials have indicated that burning wood is a leading cause of particulate matter in the area.

More information is available from Brookes at coordinator@cleanairplan.ca or going on line at cleanairplan.ca/blog.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

Just Posted

Northern Health said their new portal can be used by Northern B.C. patients to access various health-based information and results, including COVID-19 test results. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Northern B.C. residents can use HealtheLife to access various health-based information

Man was killed yesterday while cutting firewood near McKilligan Road. (File photo)
Man killed while cutting firewood

Accident took place Jan. 4 east of Houston

Another commercial development is to take hold soon judging from this sign announcing an Esso outlet on the vacant lot across from Tim Hortons. The owner of the lot has applied for and received a development permit from the District of Houston for a gas bar, convenience store and restaurant. A building permit application has yet to be submitted to the District. The permit is the final stage before construction can proceed. (Houston Today photo)
Another service station coming to Houston

Another commercial development is to take hold soon judging from this sign… Continue reading

Santa chose Steelhead Park this year as a spot for photos. With him is assistant Laura Onderwater. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today).
Santa, and assistant Laura Onderwater, made an appearance at Steelhead Park

Photo tradition was able to continue

Russel Tiljoe
All smiles

It’s all smiles under that mask as Russel Tiljoe stopped by the… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

United States’ Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against Canada during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

Defending-champion Canadians settle for silver

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Most Read