Soccer registration for girls underway

Field conditions in early May will dictate the start of another soccer season here. (file photo)

The Houston Soccer Club is looking for volunteers in preparation for its annual early May season start, says club president Sarah Opdendries.

“We are looking for a referee coordinator and a couple of registrars to take over next season. Each year the kids get older and some of the volunteers are on their last year as their kids are graduating,” she said.

“We usually have a lack of volunteers for the bigger positions, the people we have get burnt out as they take on too many jobs,” Opdendries said.

More volunteers would make it easier for all concerned as tasks could then be divided up, she added.

The club had 90 players last year, down from previous years.

Opdendries noted that the club is very important in the community, providing an opportunity for young athletes to be active.

People looking to volunteer or those who want more information are invited to check out the Houston Soccer Facebook age or by emailing houston@bvsoccer.ca.

Players can register at bvsoccer.ca until April 15.

The club’s next meeting is April 3, 7 p.m. at the Houston Secondary School library and is open to everyone.

The early May season start is contingent on fields being open and the season lasts until the end of June.

Players are placed on teams depending upon birth year with teams made up of under 6, under 8, under 10, under 12, under 14 and under 18. Each division also has tournaments.

Players must be registered for insurance reasons in order to both practice and play.

There may also be summer academy programs and those interested are asked to keep an eye on www.bvsoccer.ca for more information.