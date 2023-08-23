Soccer fun

Drop in soccer is available up at Four Seasons Park on Sunday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. On Aug. 13 there was just a small group of four as many were out at the lake or away in Terrace at the adult soccer tournament. None the less, the small group enjoyed volleying the soccer ball back and forth and played a game of two on two. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
