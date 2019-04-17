Snowpack level decreases for Burns Lake area

Basin snow water index map for April 1. (BC River Forecast Centre)

Snowpack assessments for early April reveal lower levels for northwestern British Columbia and the Burns Lake region.

The Skeena-Nass basin – comprising Houston, Smithers and Terrace – is at 72 per cent, down from 82 per cent in March.

The Upper Fraser West basin, which includes Burns Lake, Fort St. James and Vanderhoof, has a snowpack level of 94 per cent of normal, according to the April 1 data from the BC River Forecast Centre.

The level was 106 per cent of normal for March.

READ MORE: Snowpack above normal for Burns Lake region

The neighbouring basin of Nechako – in areas including Tahtsa Lake, Skins Lake and Mount Pondosy – is at 72 per cent of the normal snowpack level. It was at 79 per cent of normal in March.

March was very dry across B.C. and the 94 per cent snowpack level for Upper Fraser West was the highest in the province. The lowest recorded level was in the Northwest basin – bordering Alaska and the Yukon – at 47 per cent of normal.

The decrease of snowpack levels from March to April isn’t normal, as Dave Campbell, head of BC River Forecast Centre explained to Black Press.

”We start to see the shift between April and May. Normally we should see [levels] stay the same. The declining number shows that there wasn’t enough snow accumulated already,” he said.

In some years the snowpack levels increase from March to April, such as in 2012 when it went from 144 per cent above normal in the Upper Fraser West basin to 152; in 2013 when it increased from 103 to 119; and last year when it rose from 138 to 145 per cent above normal.

The lower levels across the province for April imply decreased flood risk during the spring snow and ice melt, or freshet season.

“With a lower snowpack, the flood risk is lower, so rain becomes a a big factor in possible floods,” Campbell said.

“We’re seeing the melt start now at lower elevations. Lower snowpacks lend themselves to more prolonged, lower flow of snowmelt. We’re expecting with the temperature forecasts it will be an earlier melt. Some of this melt is happening early and potentially extremely early. We’re kind of bracing ourselves for an earlier freshet season over the next month, instead of in May or June which is more normal.”

Environment Canada forecasts show that temperature levels for most of B.C. have a probability of being 80 per cent above normal for the April-June period.

The April snowpack level for the Upper Fraser West region is considerably lower than for April of 2018 when it was 145 per cent above normal.

Further into April last year the level went higher, leading to floods in the Houston area during the snowmelt.

RELATED: UPDATED: Roads disrupted around Burns Lake as flood warning issued in region

Two years ago it was significantly lower, at 66 per cent in March and 85 per cent in April.

LOOK BACK: Below-normal snowpack in the Lakes District

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Just Posted

Hotcakes

On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the… Continue reading

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

$1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000… Continue reading

Council lays out federal gas tax spending plan

Included is arena ammonia plant replacement

Caribou habitat pacts endanger jobs, critics say

Draft agreements reached in March on protecting vulnerable caribou herds are good… Continue reading

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Most Read