Snowmobiles messing up the ski track

Last week, the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club posted to their Facebook page that they had to make changes to their trail grooming plans as a few snowmobiles had gone up the mainline and sawdust loop, making them unusable. The post said that the police were called and while they missed the snowmobilers, they found some evidence that would help them track them down. The trails were soon groomed and the club also noted that a lot of lynx tracks were discovered around the trails. (Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club photo/Houston Today)



