For a couple years in a row the Long family out on Buck Flats Road make a cool display out of hay bales. This year there is a friendly snowman and cow at the roadside greeting everyone who drives by. Lia Long invites people to take pictures with her designs and already has an idea in mind for next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Snowman and a cow made of hay in Houston

