Smoke and flames billows from the site of a CF Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Jason Foster/Facebook)

Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, the airport has confirmed.

Two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in an area near Glenview Drive. Photos show that the jet appeared to crash into a house.

Emergency crews including Kamloops Airport’s aircraft rescue fleet are responding to the crash.

Social media images and videos show flames and black smoke in the area of the crash.

Mike Trafford, of Kamloops, said he heard the two jets take off as he was at his home not far from the airport.

“I saw the lower plane do a barrel roll. I saw the pilot eject and the plane took a nosedive,” Trafford told Black Press Media by phone.

Trafford thought he saw the ejected pilot’s chute open up but believed there were two on board at the time of the crash.

RCMP confirmed they are on scene but could not provide additional details.

The Snowbirds have been flying across Canada since taking off from the Maritimes at the beginning of May. The flight, dubbed Operation Inspiration, reached B.C. this weekend and was supposed to boost morale for Canadians who have spent months in isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for more information.

WARNING: Video has coarse language and scenes may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

More to come.

– with files from Kamloops This Week.

