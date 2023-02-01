Snow piant day in Houston

The Houston Resource Centre in Houston had a full week of plans for Family Literacy Week – from Jan. 23 to Jan. 28. One of which was held on Jan. 25 – snow paint day at the Houston Link to Learning centre. (L) Two year old Benjamin is taking a rest after a fun time painting in the snow at the Houston Link To Learning on Jan. 25. Over 20 participants gathered at the Houston Link To Learning to participate in snow painting and hot chocolate. Snow painting is done with squirt bottles filled with food colouring and water. The children had such a fun time at this event held in conjunction of Family Literacy Week. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
