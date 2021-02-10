Snow painting in Houston

After school last week the Family Resource Center was offering painting kits to children for snow bank painting. They had their parking lot freshly plowed so the snowbanks were nice and clean making a great canvas for kids to paint on. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today).
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map