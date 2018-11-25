Drivers tackling Interior highways are urged to proceed with caution due to winter weather forecasts. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

  • Nov. 25, 2018 11:45 a.m.
  • News

Drivers tackling Interior highways should exercise a degree of caution Sunday as Environment Canada calls for ice pellets, freezing rain and snow.

According to Environment Canada’s BC Traveller’s Routes forecast, five centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. That snow will change to rain in the morning with the risk of freezing rain.

Further north on the Coquihalla, between Merritt and Kamloops, two-to-four centimetres of the fluffy white stuff is expected to fall.

The Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, will see periods of ice pellets, for an estimated total of two centimetres, this evening and freezing rain overnight. Those conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Related: Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

Related: ‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Ice pellets are also forecast between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass on Highway 3. These pellets will also be followed by periods of freezing rain into Monday. Elsewhere on Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight followed by Monday morning snow of five-to-ten centimetres.

Only light snow and a 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass later tonight. Monday calls for about five centimetres of snow.

Up north, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit will see flurries and the risk of freezing rain. Near Pine Pass on the same highway, two-to-four centimetres of snow is forecast.

From Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border on the Yellowhead Highway, Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries followed by two centimetres of snow Monday morning.

On the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, an estimated 10-to-15 centimetres of wet snow is in the forecast.

Environment Canada’s next forecast is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches
Next story
Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

Just Posted

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Lighting up Houston

Houston residents came out in full force to help celebrate the annual… Continue reading

RDBN wants flexibility with additional dwellings on farmland

There is a new bill meant to avoid building extra homes on farmland.

206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

B.C. government plans to build more than 280 homes across nine communities in the north

Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

UNBC researchers spearhead $1.3M Indigenous health care project

Initiative seeks to employ more Indigenous health care professionals, create ‘culturally safe’ environment

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Most Read