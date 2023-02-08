Lots of snow means big snow mountains for the kids to play on. The kids in the Bean Stalk after school program, were out for a walk and couldn't resist this mountain of snow. (Anglique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Snow bank fun in Houston

