Town of Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill being sworn in following her election victory last fall. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Town of Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill being sworn in following her election victory last fall. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Smithers to feel effects of mill closure, says its mayor

Like Houston, Smithers wants province to share resource revenues

The Town of Smithers will be making its own assessment of the impacts to its citizens and businesses from the upcoming closure of Canfor’s Houston sawmill, says Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill.

“When something like this happens to a community that’s so close to us, it will definitely have an effect,” said Atrill.

Canfor had employees living in Smithers and area and Smithers and area businesses will have economic ties to the mill, she added.

“We’re all stronger when our neighbours are stronger. We’re not better off when something like this happens,” Atrill said.

Canfor has cited weak markets, high logging costs and fibre supply challenges as reasons for the closure as of April.

It also says it wants to replace the mill with one that’s more efficient more suited to withstand market fluctuations but won’t be making that decision until June.

Atrill said Smithers will also want to know what Canfor intends to do with the wood it has under licence that it won’t be using.

“At the end of the day, that is a public resource and it should be extracted or logged as a benefit to that area and not be taken out of that area,” she said.

Smithers will be meeting with the District of Houston, Canfor, the Bulkley-Nechako regional district, the province, local businesses and agencies and local Indigenous governments to broaden its understanding of the impacts of the Canfor closure.

The Town of Smithers has also created what it calls an economic resiliency portal, a website containing a broad range of programs available for workers and businesses as well as press releases, statements and news articles concerning the Canfor closure.

It is also following along with the District of Houston in continuing to press the provincial government to share taxation revenue it receives from resource industries in the region by being members of the Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance along with other local governments in the region.

“Announcements like this one in Houston make it so clear why we need this revenue sharing – to help us weather downturns and to ensure our communities remain liveable to our citizens even when a decision like this mill closure is made,” said Atrill.

Houston mayor Shane Brienen is one of three local government leaders from the region making up the benefits alliance steering committee and he’s been in Victoria this month to continue lobbying the province.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Probe into former Alberni residential school resets the death toll at 67
Next story
PODCAST: B.C’s Riversong Guitars awarded North America’s acoustic guitar of the year

Just Posted

John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Feb. 15 he is joining Conservative Party of B.C. (File photo) John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Feb. 16 he is joining Conservative Party of B.C.
John Rustad finds a new home with B.C. Conservative Party

A gathering was held Feb. 14 and hosted by the Dze L'Kant Friendship Centre to remember and honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls and two-spirited people and to support their families. Similar events were held across the region. (Photo courtesy Dze L'ant Friendship Centre)
Memorial event held in Houston

Town of Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill being sworn in following her election victory last fall. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Smithers to feel effects of mill closure, says its mayor

The Grade 8 girls volleyball team from the Houston Christian School, pictured here, will be wearing new jerseys this fall thanks to a grant from the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation. On the left is coach Caroline Thomson and on the right is coach Sarah Sutton. (Sarah Sutton photo/Houston Today)
Christian school girls volleyball teams to sport new jerseys this fall