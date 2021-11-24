Smithers drug raids have Houston connection

Arrests made, investigations continue

Houston RCMP are involved in drug investigations tied to two search warrant executions in the Smithers area.

The first took place in early summer when, following surveillance and the gathering evidence, a raid on a home in the 3900 Block of Gilbert Road in Smithers turned up a loaded .22 firearm, ammunition, suspected cocaine and paraphernalia, indicated a RCMP release of Nov. 10.

The Smithers RCMP crime reduction unit was the driving force in that raid, observing what the release called “suspicious activity consistent with the sale of illegal drugs at a local residence.”

In August, the crime reduction unit started another drug trafficking investigation which became focused on a residence in the 7000 Block of Dieter Road, also in rural Smithers.

A search warrant was obtained and “police seized a large quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.”

A loaded .22 firearm, crossbows, and ammunition were also seized.

“Several people were arrested in both investigations and charges of drug trafficking and possession could be a result of the investigations involving Smithers and Houston RCMP,” said Cpl Ryan Law of the Smithers RCMP.

