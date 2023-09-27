Smile cookies bring in money

Tim Hortons Houston held their annaul fund raiser – Smile Cookie May 1 -May 7. They were able to raise $4024.36 which will go directly to “Love By The Bowl” Soup Kitchen to help provide soup to our community members in need. Every year 100 per cent of proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign sales go to local charities across Canada. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map