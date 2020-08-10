First responders attend to the scene where a tornado touched down, uprooting trees and overturning two vehicles near Virden, Man., in a Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, handout photo published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wallace District Fire Department

Small Manitoba town mourning after well-liked teens killed by tornado

Melita residents feeling profound grief after the deaths of Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The mayor of a small southwestern Manitoba town says everyone in the community is devastated after a tornado killed two well-liked teens.

Bill Holden says residents in Melita are feeling profound grief since Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury, both 18, died Friday.

He says they were well-known and from large, private families in the community of just over 1,000 residents.

VIDEO: Brief tornado touches down in Saanich neighbourhood

RELATED: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The pair were in a vehicle that was thrown by the tornado when it touched down near Virden, Man., about 68 kilometres north of the town.

Carolyn Cory, the local school division’s superintendent, says Barnesky had just finished high school and Tilbury had graduated the year before.

Crisis support is being provided to students and staff.

“We mourn this unimaginable loss and heartbreak for so many,” Cory said in an email. “This tragedy resonates across all of our division’s schools.”

A storm warning was issued for the area around 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a severe thunderstorm warning an hour later. At 7:49 p.m., a tornado warning was sent.

Photos and video show the giant twister touch down a few minutes later on Highway 83 south of Virden. Preliminary findings from an Environment and Climate Change Canada investigation indicate wind speeds reached 190 kilometres per hour.

Emergency responders later found extensive damage on a farm, with silos strewn throughout a field. Two vehicles had also been thrown into a nearby field.

A 54-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation was found in one of the vehicles and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The second vehicle was located over a kilometre away. Police believed the teens were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Holden said the deaths have affected everybody because the kids were liked throughout the area.

“It’s hard on the kids they went to school with. It’s hard on the families. It’s hard on the people they worked with. It’s just, you know, it’s just all around hard on everybody.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter
Next story
Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Just Posted

Rio Tinto responds to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

SD54 and SD91 figuring out a back to school plan

B.C. government hopes to get students back to in-person classes

Granisle receives $4.3 million funding for Wastewater Treatment plant upgrade

The village will finally get to upgrade the 49 years old plant

Provincial grant boosted District projects

The 2019 annual report released

Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government

Small Manitoba town mourning after well-liked teens killed by tornado

Melita residents feeling profound grief after the deaths of Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Acclaimed actor celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter

Bear trapped and killed near Ucluelet after repeated instances of entering sheds and homes

Who can dismiss the Governor General? A look at protocols and possibilities

The Governor General is appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister

Second phase of NHL draft lottery set for Monday

Each club eliminated from qualifying round has a 12.5 per cent shot at the No. 1 pick

University of Victoria, rowing coach sued over alleged ‘fat shaming’ and verbal abuse

Lawsuit says Barney Williams subjected coxswain Lily Copeland to offensive and belittling language

1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni’s final moments were broadcast on social media

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1

Vancouver takes on defending champs beginning Wednesday

Most Read