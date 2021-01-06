Skilful designs mark gingerbread decorating contest

Grayson Griffith was the winner in the child category of the Houston Public Library’s gingerbread house decorating contest. (Houston Public Library photo)

Second year the library has sponsored contest

The Houston Public Library’s second annual gingerbread house decorating contest provided plenty of entries for people to examine and then cast votes for winners.

Photos of the entries were posted on the library’s Facebook page Dec. 22 and with entries identified by a number only, people were asked to identify their choice by that number.

And here are the winners:

* Family category – the Briggs family

* Child category – Grayson Griffith

* Youth category – Heath Stapleton-Bergen

* Teen category – Haleigh Johnston

Each winner received chocolates and a $30 Houston Merchants Gift Certificate.

Everyone who voted was entered into a draw for a gift basket. The winner of the gift basket was Carol Roper.



Heath Stapleton-Bergen was the winner in the youth category of the Houston Public Library’s gingerbread house decorating contest. (Houston Public Library photo)