District of Houston

Skiers, Legion file reports on Covid grant expenditures

District of Houston council notes from Sept. 5, 2023 meeting

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club has officially reported in on how it spent its Covid 19 grant money provided by the District of Houston.

Using $7,700 the club sponsored coaching training, a school ski program, held social functions, commissioned training videos and made improvements to the club’s staging area.

Actual costs to the improvement staging area resulted in spending an additional $3,000 but the club did a lot more than planned thanks to an equipment donation from a local resident, added club president Greg Yeomans.

“The ski program was extremely successful and we had hundreds of kids out through the winter, learning to ski and snowshoe,” he reported on one aspect of the club’s activities assisted by the grant.

The club’s grant from the District was one of a series it distributed after establishing a community Covid relief program using $100,000 out of a $1.06 million Covid relief grant it received from the provincial government.

Legion receives District grant

The Royal Canadian Legion Pleasant Valley Branch 249 also submitted a final report in how it spent its Covid 19 relief grant from the District of Houston.

An initial $2,500 was provided to help purchase new tables and chairs and the District has forwarded an additional $2,500 now that the branch has reported in on the project.

In all the branch accumulated $14,450 for the purchases which will replace aging furniture no longer considered suitable for the branch’s various needs.

Houston to co-host convention

Local governments from around northern B.C. hold an annual convention to discuss common issues through the North Central Local Government Association and next year, the District of Houston is to act as a co-host along with the Town of Smithers and the Bulkley-Nechako regional district.

The expectation is that convention events will be spread between Smithers and Houston, allowing the communities to showcase themselves.

A memorandum of understanding signed by all parties establishes an organizing committee.

Houston, Smithers, the regional district and the North Central Local Government Association have also agreed to each assume a 25 per cent financial responsibility should the convention result in a loss.

Fees waived for awareness days

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association won’t be charged for its use of the Four Seasons Park to host Agricultural Awareness Days.

The event which began with set up Sept. 19 and continues to Sept. 23 is the first of its kind to be staged by the association in four years.

“We are raising funds to cover our expenses and putting in hundreds of hours of volunteer time,” association treasurer Linda Dykens told council in a letter requesting the fee waiver.

Schools are being invited to send students and the association is expecting those attending to view and learn about a wide range of local agricultural and other products.

Dog park memorial going ahead

Council has agreed to having a memorial placed at the dog park named after a former District of Houston engineering and operations manager who passed away.

The memorial, which would have the shape of a dog at the top, for the Paul Gordon Dog Park was proposed by Robert Vierstra.

“As is, the dog park also provides open space for folks to communicate,” said Vierstra in noting Gordon’s role in creating the dog-friendly area.

Discussion about the memorial did spark a debate among council members as to the need for a policy on public art.

A policy would guide people who have ideas for art installations or other public expressions, council decided.

Another renovation grant wanted

Houston Link to Learning is receiving a letter from council supporting its bid for a grant to continue renovations to the Pleasant Valley Plaza it purchased in 2022.

A first grant from the provincial Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program will finance renovations to the former Lees Garden Restaurant space and a second grant will allow Houston Link to Learning to renovate other spaces, manager Marian Ells wrote in a letter to council.

“This proposal will take the facility to the next level and expand business opportunities as well as employment opportunities,” she said.

Love The Houston Today?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

Just Posted

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

District of Houston municipal hall. (File photo)
Council extremely pleased with mill build decision

Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleared by District workers. (Facebook photo/Houston Today) Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleaned by District of Houston workers. (Facebook photo)
District enforces length of stay rule at Bymac Park

Brian Hewitt and Mae Vinneau orgainzers of the We Care Group, set up on Hwy. 16 and Benson Road the day on Sept. 2. They had another successful bottle drive thanks to the donations from the residents of Houston. This time they had help from Virginia Kraft. All proceeds go to the B.C. Sick Children’s Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Amazing volunteers helping BC Children’s Hosptial