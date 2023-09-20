Skiers, Legion file reports on Covid grant expenditures

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club has officially reported in on how it spent its Covid 19 grant money provided by the District of Houston.

Using $7,700 the club sponsored coaching training, a school ski program, held social functions, commissioned training videos and made improvements to the club’s staging area.

Actual costs to the improvement staging area resulted in spending an additional $3,000 but the club did a lot more than planned thanks to an equipment donation from a local resident, added club president Greg Yeomans.

“The ski program was extremely successful and we had hundreds of kids out through the winter, learning to ski and snowshoe,” he reported on one aspect of the club’s activities assisted by the grant.

The club’s grant from the District was one of a series it distributed after establishing a community Covid relief program using $100,000 out of a $1.06 million Covid relief grant it received from the provincial government.

Legion receives District grant

The Royal Canadian Legion Pleasant Valley Branch 249 also submitted a final report in how it spent its Covid 19 relief grant from the District of Houston.

An initial $2,500 was provided to help purchase new tables and chairs and the District has forwarded an additional $2,500 now that the branch has reported in on the project.

In all the branch accumulated $14,450 for the purchases which will replace aging furniture no longer considered suitable for the branch’s various needs.

Houston to co-host convention

Local governments from around northern B.C. hold an annual convention to discuss common issues through the North Central Local Government Association and next year, the District of Houston is to act as a co-host along with the Town of Smithers and the Bulkley-Nechako regional district.

The expectation is that convention events will be spread between Smithers and Houston, allowing the communities to showcase themselves.

A memorandum of understanding signed by all parties establishes an organizing committee.

Houston, Smithers, the regional district and the North Central Local Government Association have also agreed to each assume a 25 per cent financial responsibility should the convention result in a loss.

Fees waived for awareness days

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association won’t be charged for its use of the Four Seasons Park to host Agricultural Awareness Days.

The event which began with set up Sept. 19 and continues to Sept. 23 is the first of its kind to be staged by the association in four years.

“We are raising funds to cover our expenses and putting in hundreds of hours of volunteer time,” association treasurer Linda Dykens told council in a letter requesting the fee waiver.

Schools are being invited to send students and the association is expecting those attending to view and learn about a wide range of local agricultural and other products.

Dog park memorial going ahead

Council has agreed to having a memorial placed at the dog park named after a former District of Houston engineering and operations manager who passed away.

The memorial, which would have the shape of a dog at the top, for the Paul Gordon Dog Park was proposed by Robert Vierstra.

“As is, the dog park also provides open space for folks to communicate,” said Vierstra in noting Gordon’s role in creating the dog-friendly area.

Discussion about the memorial did spark a debate among council members as to the need for a policy on public art.

A policy would guide people who have ideas for art installations or other public expressions, council decided.

Another renovation grant wanted

Houston Link to Learning is receiving a letter from council supporting its bid for a grant to continue renovations to the Pleasant Valley Plaza it purchased in 2022.

A first grant from the provincial Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program will finance renovations to the former Lees Garden Restaurant space and a second grant will allow Houston Link to Learning to renovate other spaces, manager Marian Ells wrote in a letter to council.

“This proposal will take the facility to the next level and expand business opportunities as well as employment opportunities,” she said.