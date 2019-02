Cause of death for young man has not been released

RCMP confirm there was an accidental ski death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Monday.

The BC Coroners Service say they are in the very early stages of its investigation into the death of a man in his early 20s, and did not release his name or cause of death.

RCMP say they will release a formal news release later Friday.

Black Press Media will update this story when more information becomes available.

