Skeena mainstem closed to sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has shut down major sections of the Skeena watershed to recreational sockeye.

All closures come into effect today, July 11, until further notice.

In its notice, DFO says early in-season indications for Skeena sockeye are at the lower end of the pre-season forecast. Escapement numbers from the Tyee Test Fishery suggest the numbers will be below the 800,000 threshold outlined in the draft 2019-20 Integrated Fisheries Management Plan.

The following waters of the Skeena River watershed will be closed to Sockeye fishing:

  • The Babine Lake (including tributaries)
  • Fulton River
  • Pinkut Creek, downstream of fishing boundary signs located approximately 25 m downstream of fish counting fence.
  • Babine River
  • Skeena River mainstem waters only, upstream of CNR bridge at Terrace to the confluence with the Babine River
  • Skeena River mainstem waters, downstream of CNR Railway bridge at Terrace

 


