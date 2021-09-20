Voters enter the polling station at St. Joseph’s School in Smithers on Monday, Sept. 20. (Thom Barker photo)

Voters enter the polling station at St. Joseph’s School in Smithers on Monday, Sept. 20. (Thom Barker photo)

Bachrach projected winner in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

With more than a third of polls reporting, Bachrach leads by more than 1,300 votes

Federal election polls are closed in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Vying for the seat in alphabetical order are: Taylor Bachrach (incumbent, NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Lakhwinder Jahj (Liberal), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage), and Adeana Young (Green).

The independent 338Canada website predicts a solid win for Bachrach in the riding.

In 2019, then a first-time candidate, the former mayor of Smithers won handily by more than 3,000 votes over challenger Rattée. Prior to 2019, the seat was held for 15 years by Bachrach’s NDP predecessor Nathan Cullen, who is now MLA for Stikine.

There are 67,453 registered electors in Skeena-Bulkley Valley out of 88,920 residents.

Final results of the election may not be known for several days because Elections Canada will not start counting mail-in ballots until tomorrow (Sept. 21).

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: With two polls reporting Taylor Bachrach has taken a lead in Skeena Bulkley Valley.

8:00 p.m.: Bachrach opens a widening lead with more than 50 per cent of the vote so far to Conservative Claire Rattée’s 24 per cent.

8:30 p.m.: Stronger support for People’s Party than 2019 sees Jody Craven in third place in Skeena-Bulkley Valley with eight per cent of the vote with 18 of 224 polls reporting.

9:30 p.m. Bachrach named projected winner with more than a third of polls reporting and a 1,300 vote lead.


Canada Election 2021

