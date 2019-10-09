Skating competition moves to Smithers

Lack of ice means it can’t be held here

Thanks to the cooperation of ice users in Smithers, the Houston Figure Skating Club is moving a major regional competition to that community.

A delay in the in-service ice date at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena, had meant the club can’t host the Kla How Ya (it means ‘welcome’) competition, which draws skaters and their families from around the region, in Houston.

The Smithers dates remain the same as had been scheduled here, Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

“[We] would like to thank Smithers Minor Hockey, Smithers Christian Hockey, and the Rubber Puckers for so graciously moving their ice around to accommodate us and make this work,” said Stephanie Auston, the Houston Figure Skating Club’s skating director said late last week.

Although now moved, the Houston club remains the official host of the event which is rotated through northwestern communities each year.

News that the ice at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena won’t be in in time for the event had devastated the local club, leading to fears it wouldn’t be able to host the event until its turn came around again in 2027.

Club volunteers, coaches and parents had been planning the event for a year.

Auston noted that moving the event will add difficulties.

“There are certainly challenges, our club is hosting an event in another community, there will be winter driving challenges, some will have to get hotel rooms as the days will be long and with fewer volunteers, there will be a bigger strain on our hard working volunteers,” said Auston.

“The skaters will have minimal ice (approximately 10 practice days to prepare) whereas other clubs have been practising three to five days per week since Labour Day or earlier,” she added.

And when the ice does go in at the arena here, Auston said the club will then focus its energies on preparing for its end-of-season carnival next spring.

“Figure skating is a struggling sport in some of these smaller communities (Fraser Lake, Burns Lake, Stewart and Fort St. James clubs have all folded over the last 5-10 years,” Auston noted.

“There are so many challenges that are faced – lack of qualified coaches, lack of ice, less funding from the government — to name a few,” she said.

“The Houston Figure Skating Club continues to thrive, despite the setbacks and we are confident that we will continue to do so.”

The delay in ice at the arena here is due to the length of time it is taking to install a new refrigeration system.

Compressors for the new plant arrived two and a half weeks in September than originally scheduled, setting back the installation start.

“The refrigeration technician expects to complete the install in eight weeks, but has strongly advised we schedule 10 weeks to successfully complete install before arena staff begin making ice,” District of Houston leisure services director Tasha Kelly said in a memo to ice users.

“Thus, we do not foresee users on the ice until Dec. 4. I can understand that this news is very disappointing and will be strongly felt across our community.”

A plant replacement followed an incident in Fernie in October 2017 in which three people were killed because of an ammonia leak at the arena there.

That prompted a province-wide inspection of refrigeration plants with many placed on the list for replacement to meet new standards.

“Following the Fernie incident in 2017, the demand for new refrigeration plants across the province has drastically increased; driving costs up and availability of technicians down. As costs continue to trend upwards, there is no breaking point in sight, as the few refrigeration companies in the B.C. are overwhelmed with work,” Kelly noted.

Previous story
Widow of QuadrigaCX founder to hand over most assets in settlement

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink employment, spending figures some months away

Project only now beginning to ramp up for next year construction start

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

Business as usual for new road maintenance company

But faster snow clearing now required

Planning underway to ease wildfire danger

A $1 million project could reach into 2022

PV Plaza holds painting night

The Pleasant Valley Plaza, in Houston held a fun and entertaining evening… Continue reading

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read