Skating carnival dress rehearsal in Houston

rehearsal 1
rehearsal 2

Cast members of the upcoming annual skating carnival show The Lion King work hard to prepare for opening. The shows will take place on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

