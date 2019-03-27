Skaters working hard on Aladdin presentation

Show marks end of skating season

A season’s worth of practice and preparation by the Houston Figure Skating Club culminates later this month with its season-ending staging of Aladdin, a folk tale of Middle Eastern origin made famous in the Disney movie of the same name.

“It will be shown Friday March 29 @ 6:30 p.m. and Saturday March 30 @ 2 pm,” said club vice president Mia McGonigal.

“The kids have worked really hard on it and it is sure to be a good show.”

Club assistant coach Kelcie Cochran said the year-end show is something Houston looks forward to.

“We are so excited to share our version of Aladdin with the community,” she added.

More than 50 skaters registered this year with the club, practising from October through to this month during the afternoons of Monday to Thursday.

Competitive-class skaters travelled to Terrace for the large Kla How Ya competition, to Quesnel for regional competitions and to Vanderhoof for a jamboree competition.

The club hosted its own event, a High Test Day on March 9.

“This year we had several girls attend the three out of town events, and they truly represented the talent of our club,” said Cochran.

“At regionals, our Paige McEwen came home with a silver medal, despite competing against skaters from much higher levels.”

Based on the High Test Day, four local skaters will be moving up to higher dance levels next season.

If skaters commit themselves to perfecting their performances, the same level of commitment is exhibited by club Director of Skating Stephanie Auston who commutes daily from Smithers.

“Despite our short season, she has coached our skaters through many successes, and has given our club a competitive edge,” Cochran said.

The club will increase its profile within the regional skating community this November by hosting the Kla How Ya competition.

“It’s a huge undertaking, but our club is looking forward to the challenge and to showcasing our amazing skaters,” said Cochran.

“The Houston Figure Skating Club has proven year after year the great effect we have on the community. Our programs provide and promote teamwork, physical fitness and discipline in a fun, structured setting. We love seeing the growth and confidence in each and every skater.”

