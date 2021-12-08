Skaters perform well at Kitimat competition

Erica Devalera and Autumn Brosseau were among the eight figure skaters from Houston at the Kla How Ya regional competition held in Kitimat. (Houston Figure Skating Club photo)

Next up is Dec. 10 gala

Local figure skaters returned from a regional weekend competition Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 in Kitimat with memories and performances following the challenges presented to them from the pandemic of the last year and more.

“It was absolutely amazing to be back on the ice, having our kids compete,” said Houston Figure Skating Club president Elaine Kaszas of the eight figure skaters who made the trip along with 11 family members and Stephanie Auston, the club’s head coach and skating director, to the annual regional competition called Kla How Ya held this year in Kitimat.

“After a year with no spectators in the arenas and no competitions it was great to get back into things,” she said.

Here’s who competed and the results:

Kaydence Kaszas – Star 4 Solo, Silver Medal; Star 5 Artistic

Charlotte Mackenzie — Star 4 Solo, Bronze Medal; Star 5 Artistic

Mylee Roney — Star 2 Solo, Bronze report; Star 2 Showcase, report unknown at this time

Layla Derkson — Star 2 Solo, Bronze report; Star 2 Showcase, report unknown at this time

Darby Mackenzie — Star 3 Group Showcase with Mattea Sjoden, Gold; Star 3 Solo, Star 2 Showcase, report unknown at this time

Mattea Sjoden — Star 2 Group Showcase with Darby, Gold Medal; Star 3 Solo, Silver Report; Star 3 Showcase, report unknown at this time

Autumn Brosseau — Star 2 Solo, Bronze Report; Star 2 Group Showcase, report unknown at this time

Erica Devalera — Star 2 Solo, Bronze Report; Star 2 Group Showcase, Star 3 Solo, Silver Report

Kla How Ya takes its name from the Chinook trading language and translates as ‘hello’.

Clubs from the northwest, the northeast and down to include Quesnel take part in the annual competition of young figure skaters.

The Kitimat host club this year was the Snow Valley Skating Club.

With the Kla How Ya tournament now behind them, the Houston club is focusing on its Christmas gala taking place Dec. 10 at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

It begins at 6:30 p.m. and there’ll be a 50/50 cash raffle and basket raffles.

“We are putting on an extra special performance as skaters will be doing individual routines, showcases, duets and of course their larger group numbers,” said Kaszas.

“We are very excited to be back on the ice and performing again.”

Darby Mackenzie and Mattea Sjoden were among the eight figure skaters from the Houston Figure Skating Club who competed at the Kla How Ya competition in Kitimat. (Houston Figure Skating Club photo)