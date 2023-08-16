Sisters injured in bad accident

RCMP last week continued to investigate an Aug. 8 accident on Hwy118 near Granisle in which two teen sisters suffering serious injuries were taken to hospital.

Police say a single vehicle rolled over approximately 4km north of the Tachet Creek Road at 8:03 a.m. Aug. 8.

“The female driver of a Ford pickup reportedly swerved to miss an object on the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn,” a police statement added.

Social media accounts indicate one of the children was eventually taken to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for a series of surgeries. A second child was taken to Kitimat General Hospital in Kitimat for other surgeries.

The accounts also indicate an animal jumped in front of the vehicle although police later said they were unable to determine exactly what was on the road to cause the driver to swerve.

In addition to the RCMP and the provincial ambulance service responding to the accident, members of the Topley Volunteer Fire Department also attended to extract people from the pickup.

Although ICBC makes the final determination as to the condition of a vehicle that has been in an accident, RCMP said they would consider it beyond repair.

Friends of the family are now accepting donations to meet the expenses of being in both Kitimat and in Vancouver as the sisters recover.