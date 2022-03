There is currently single lane traffic only in Palling on Highway 16 due to a car accident. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston)

There is a motor vehicle accident 16 kilometers west of Burns Lake near East Palling Road.

According to Drive B.C., there is single lane alternating traffic in both directions at the location of the accident, and drivers should expect delays.

Updates to come.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

