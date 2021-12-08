Silverthorne students send letters to Santa

One by one, Mrs. Woods Kindergarten class at Silverthorne Elementary School dropped off their letters to Santa at the post office. Now to only 17 more days till they see if all their Christmas wishes come true. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map