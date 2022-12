On Dec.15 Division 6 students hosted the Christmas play at Silverthorne Elementary School. They show started at 6:30 p.m. and the gym was packed with proud parents and family. The first performance was the Grade 3 class drumming to a Huron Carol. The concerts last performance was with all the students singing We Wish You A Merry Christmas in Wet’suwet’en. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)