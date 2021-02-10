Silverthorne Elementary to undergo massive HVAC upgrades

The project will extend over two summers

Silverthorne Elementary School

School District 54 officials are preparing to award a contract of approximately $1.5 million to upgrade the heating and ventilation system at Silverthorne Elementary.

“The tender was posted on Jan. 22, 2021, site visit was on Jan. 29 and the bid awarded on Feb. 10. We are doing a HVAC (heating) upgrade throughout Silverthorne and our engineer has costed the project at roughly $1.5 million. Work could start immediately in the currently renovated daycare wing,” said Tim Bancroft, director of facilities with the school district.

Bids closed today on the project which accompanies wholesale renovations to the wing at Silverthorne that’s to house the daycare.

This project consists of a complete heating upgrade and it will be completed in two phases. Due to the magnitude of the work, the project will be split over two summers. A few of the new mechanical equipment including in the upgrades are air handling units, heat recovery ventilators, boilers and pumps and heat pump system including Geothermal.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley will be covered in extreme cold weather starting Feb. 7 as per Environment Canada. (Environment Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Chilly, cold week ahead for Bulkley Valley

Environment Canada issues “extreme cold” warning

District of Houston file photo
Nuisance bylaw given first reading

Part of District’s plan to have a cleaner community

District of Houston file photo
Councillors, mayor file financial disclosures

Mayor Shane Brienen and the six council members filed their financial disclosures… Continue reading

A private donation has helped the A Rocha Buck Creek Canfor hatchery and outdoor education centre meet its fundraising goal. (Photo courtesy A Rocha Houston)
Hatchery achieves fundraising goal

Private donation allows it to complete nature centre

Snowbank painting
Snow painting in Houston

After school last week the Family Resource Center was offering painting kits… Continue reading

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read