Silent auction for local couple gathers steam

Kayla and Darren Simmons from Mixers have been busy organizing a silent auction for friend Jay Marshall who is undergoing treatment for cancer. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Items are being gathered in this week for a silent auction in support of Jay Marshall who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The support for Jay and wife Donna took hold when longtime friend Kayla Simmons wanted to find a way not only assist the couple but to bring awareness to Jay’s experience as a patient in the provincial healthcare system.

First hospitalized in Prince George in the summer and then sent to Vancouver only to be told an operation is no longer an option and that immunotherapy is now a last chance, Jay’s been down south for weeks, waiting to be sent back up to Smithers.

“He’s not even started immunotherapy yet,” said Simmons of Jay’s condition.

As of Nov. 9, Simmons said Jay’s wait period has been 70 days.

“He also doesn’t know when he’s coming back. They say today’s the day and then cancel and then say it’s the next plane and then it’s not,” said Simmons.

“At this point all the family cares about is that he’s brought back close to them.”

The silent auction items will be up for sale Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at Mixers but the profits from the sale all day of Mighty Mixer Burgers will be going to the Marshalls.

“Everyone I spoken with has been supportive,” said Simmons of the more than 30 businesses she’s contacted for auction items and to display posters.

Emily Zscahu, Simmons’ marketing assistant, has also been active sending out emails to home-based businesses and others.