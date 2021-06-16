Silent auction for Granisle seniors

A group of artists in Granisle have donated a collection of artwork to help raise funds for the Granisle seniors.

Shirley Plugboer, the organizer of the event told Black Press Media that the fundraiser was started with the purpose of raising money for the seniors center.

“The center, before covid, had many activities which helped cover some of the cost to maintain the facility. There are six ladies who would get together and paint. I paint as well, but did not go regularly. We still needed to raise some money so I approached the ladies and asked them what they thought of the idea,” she said.

This is the first time that this type of a fundraiser has been tried in Granisle. The group of artists had to approach the village council to see if such a fundraiser would be allowed and had to take permission from the library where the paintings are displayed at the moment.

“The silent auction keeps us connected to many, but disconnected from COVID. A way to keep everyone safe,” said Plugboer.

The paintings will be on display at the Granisle Public Library until June 24. They will be then moved to the Seniors Centre on June 28 and June 29 during the vaccination drive. Starting June 30, the paintings will then be displayed at the Info Centre until August 20. The last day of the auction is August 21.

“The response has been very positive and we are already receiving bids on the paintings. Basically I have put this fund raiser together, made a group in facebook and organized the actual event,” said Plugboer.

The event is already getting bids online on the Facebook page Granisle Artists Silent Auction. The group will be able to deliver sold paintings from Smithers to Burns Lake but beyond this area the purchaser would be responsible for pick-up or delivery.

“It is the people who donated paintings that actually made this event possible,” said Plugboer.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

