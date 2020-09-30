Sidewalks are being installed in Houston

The Ninth Street revitalization project is nearing completion as sidewalks are being installed last week. District of Houston, Chief Administrative Officer, Gerald Pinchbeck commented, “Our construction schedule projects a completion date of Oct. 16, 2020. We are also planning a ribbon cutting event, and will provide more information as we get closer to the substantial completion date for this project.” (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)



