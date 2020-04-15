Showing support

On April 7 Houston Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders had a mini parade through Houston to show support to the nurses, doctors and front line workers in the midst of the Covid19 crisis. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Showing support

On April 7 Houston Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders had… Continue reading

A beautiful day to fly a kite in Houston

Liara Lucier spent his 17 birthday enjoying the great outdoors flying his… Continue reading

Pitch-In Week will take place this year; includes Buck Creek

And appropriate safeguards will be put in place

Stopping for a break and a snack

A flock of Canadian Geese stopped over in a field between Topley… Continue reading

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Most Read