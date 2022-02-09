Showing support to Houston healthcare workers

heart

A Houston resident named Brenda Glaim put up a nice decoration of a heart on her property on Butler Avenue, and no, it isn’t for valentines day. The gesture is to show support for healthcare workers, as they have helped her get through health issues. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

