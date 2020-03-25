Showing hearts will help you and others

Window displays urged

Call it the Great Heart Hunt.

With more people than ever at home and young children also more than likely to be at home with a continued school closure, life can be complicated.

But a rapidly growing social media movement is advocating one way to deal with the current situation.

“So I was thinking about a way for our community to still get outside and do something fun, without touching or coughing on each other,” says the writer of a well-distributed social media post.

“I thought it’d be fun to have a city-wide heart hunt”

All people need to do to participate is put a heart in the window.

“That’s it! Colour it, paint it, cut it out, print it from the printer, whatever,” says the writer.

And then, the writer continued, those out for a walk can count how many they find.

“It would be awesome to post pictures of your finds back here,” says the writer.

“It’s easy. No human contact. Get fresh air. Don’t buy toilet paper. Just put a heart in your window .”

The idea comes as experts are cautioning that people who are isolated during this situation, particularly ones who are by themselves, may have trouble coping.

And that could lead to both mental and physical distress.

“As well as inevitable anxiety amid the spread of COVID-19, researchers have now found isolation and loneliness can increase the likeliness of severe health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, dementia and depression,” indicates an article in the British publication, The Daily Mail.

So contact, even if it takes the form of a heart placed on a window, is regarded as one way for people to connect.

Dr Kimberly Smith, lecturer in Health Psychology at the University of Surrey explains the significant health implications of self-isolation in an article for The Conversation.

