Firefighters inspect the site of a small wildfire in Dry Creek gully in Port Alberni Monday, July 17, 2023. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Firefighters inspect the site of a small wildfire in Dry Creek gully in Port Alberni Monday, July 17, 2023. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Showers for much of B.C., as evacuation concerns grow in southern Interior

About 20 mm of rain expected for Vancouver Island and Metor Vancouver

For the first time in more than a month, showers and cooler weather are reaching parched sections of British Columbia, potentially bringing some respite for crews battling hundreds of wildfires.

Environment Canada says about 20 millimetres of rain should dampen Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

But showers could be spottier around Kamloops, where a fire just south of the city has forced the evacuation of 344 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was first spotted Friday and covers 18 square kilometres, prompting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to sharply boost evacuation orders Sunday.

The fire, which has been fanned by strong winds, is one of nearly 500 active wildfires across B.C., an increase of about 100 in barely three days.

The wildfire danger rating is at high to extreme across southern B.C., including around Cranbook, where a week-old blaze has charred 40 square kilometres, forcing evacuations and alerts for hundreds of properties.

The weather office expects showers and cooler temperatures will sidestep Cranbrook and much of B.C.’s southeast corner.

The wildfire service is reporting 487 active wildfires across the province, including 28 in the past 24 hours, with more than half ranked as out of control.

READ ALSO: ‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

READ ALSO: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Casper Creek wildfire near Lillooet, Squamish now 2,000ha wildfire of note
Next story
TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 5 for missing B.C. children

Just Posted

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

An evacuation order was issued last night east of Houston. (BC Wildfire Service illustration)
Fire growth spurs evacuation order east of Houston