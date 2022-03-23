Classic cars from the Burns Lake Classic Cars group will be featured in the 2022 show and shine event. (File photo/Houston Today)

Classic cars from the Burns Lake Classic Cars group will be featured in the 2022 show and shine event. (File photo/Houston Today)

Show and shine to return to Burns Lake

Had been cancelled for several years due to pandemic

The annual Burns Lake Show and Shine classic car event will make its return to Burns Lake this June, marking the sixteenth it’s been held. The event is a two-day classic car show with cars from the Burns Lake Classic Cars group, scheduled for June 25 and 26.

“This our first show and shine event since 2019 due to COVID-19,” event organizer Dieca Cooke told Houston Today.

According to Cooke, there are several events planned, including a dinner cruise on the evening of June 25 to start things off, which will begin in the College of New Caledonia parking lot. On June 26, the show and shine event will take place in Spirit Square at 10 a.m., followed by a poker run and cruise to begin around 2 p.m. The day will finish with a BBQ, which will take place at a location that’s yet to be determined.

The show and shine on June 26 will cost an entry fee of $10, and the poker will cost $10 per hand. All the other events are free. Spectators will be free to drop by at any time with no charge.

In the past, the show and shine has seen close to 100 classic cars participate, with various vendors selling food and drinks at Spirit Square.

For more information about the upcoming event, go to www.facebook.com/burnslakeshowandshine.

