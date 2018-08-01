Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

The Shovel Lake wildfire, burning about 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, has grown to approximately 5000 hectares since it was discovered on July 27, 2018. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

The Shovel Lake wildfire, burning about 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, has grown to approximately 5000 hectares since it was discovered last Friday.

The fire remains zero per cent contained.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said elevated fire behaviour was anticipated yesterday given the increased temperatures and lower relative humidity.

As of July 31, 96 firefighters, seven helicopters and 32 heavy equipment had been deployed to the site. Crews were continuing to work to establish containment on the southern flank with machine guard and hose lay. Firefighters were also working on the western and northern flanks of the fire yesterday to establish containment lines.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently working with local industry for additional equipment support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The B.C. Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will co-host a public meeting to provide information and answer questions regarding the Shovel Lake Wildfire today (Aug. 1). The public meeting will take place at the Island Gospel Fellowship Church at 6 p.m.

The RDBN issued an evacuation alert on July 29, 2018. The alert is in effect for the area east of the Augier Main Forest Service Road to the Trout and Sutherland Forest Service Roads, and south of Sutherland River Park to Hwy. 16. This includes parts of the RDBN’s Electoral Area B, C and D. This alert does not include Endako.

The RDBN is urging those in the evacuation area to be prepared for an evacuation order by gathering essential items and having them be readily available for quick departure, locating family members or co-workers and planning to meet outside the evacuation, should an evacuation order be called.

The B.C. Wildfire Service issued an area restriction order July 30 for Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake wildfire.

According to Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre, this area restriction was put in place to protect public safety due to the wildfire’s rate of spread and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts.

Under this order, a person must not remain in or enter the Shovel Lake wildfire restricted area without prior written authorization from an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

The area restriction will remain in place until noon on Sept. 15, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

Air quality advisories are in effect for most of the province as a result of smoke from wildfires. Most of this smoke can be attributed to local fires, but some, especially in the north, has drifted in from other provinces as well as internationally.

As of Sunday, 64 fires had started so far in 2018 in the Northwest Fire Centre – 42 lightning-caused and 22 human-caused.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

