A complaint arising from a shots fired incident and the pointing of a firearm in the 3200 Block of Park Lane has resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man.

The incident was reported to police Dec. 2.

“While the suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival, he was identified and on Friday, December 3, he was arrested,” said Sgt Mark Smaill, the officer in command of the Houston RCMP detachment.

The suspect made a court appearance on Dec. 7.